NSE co-location case: Court extends remand of Chitra Ramkrishna by 4 days

A Delhi court on Monday extended ED remand of former NSE CEO in money laundering case by another four days.

The had last week filed a money laundering complaint against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former NSE top bosses and Ravi Narain in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping case of the stock exchange employees.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had alleged that Narain and Ramkrishna, both former chief executives of NSE, had roped in a company founded by retired IPS officer Pandey to snoop on the stock market employees by illegally intercepting their phones calls.

The CBI, and now the ED, have named Pandey, his Delhi-based company iSEC Services Pvt. Ltd, NSE's former MD and CEOs Narain and Ramkrishna, executive vice president Ravi Varanasi and head (premises) Mahesh Haldipur, among others, in their respective complaints.

The ED will probe if any proceeds of crime were generated through this alleged illegal act and the accused laundered public funds.

Pandey, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired from service on June 30. Before his four-month stint as Mumbai's commissioner of police, he served as acting Maharashtra director general of police (DGP).

He was questioned by the ED on July 5 in the alleged NSE colocation scam case in Delhi.

The ED discovered secret phone surveillance while probing the alleged financial irregularities at the NSE following which it reported it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which asked the CBI to probe the charges, the officials said.

The CBI had alleged in its complaint that during the period 2009-17, Narain, Ramkrishna, Varanasi and Haldipur conspired to illegally intercept the telephones of NSE employees for which they hired iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, founded by Pandey in 2001.

Pandey had incorporated the company after resigning from service but his resignation was not accepted.

The company allegedly received a payment of Rs 4.45 crore for illegal tapping which was camouflaged as "Periodic Study of Cyber Vulnerabilities" at the NSE, the CBI alleged.

The company also provided transcripts of the tapped conversations to senior management of the stock market, it had claimed.