NTPC to spend Rs 100 cr for Medical College modernisation in Chhattisgarh

Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited would spend Rs 100 crore to renovate Government Medical College in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district.

The state-run power producer is coming up with a 4000-Mw super thermal power station in Lara of Raigarh district. The first unit of 800-Mw had been commissioned while the work of second unit under the first phase of the project was nearing completion.

"The money for the medical college renovation project had been released from the resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) budget," spokesperson said. The amount would be utilised for developing infrastructure, equipment and overall upgradation of the medical college.

The company had inked a memorandum of understanding with the Chhattisgarh government. Under the agreement, would release Rs 25 crore as first instalment during the current financial year. The Maharatna Power company has committed to the overall development of Medical College in Raigarh to strengthen healthcare facilities in the district, the spokesperson said.

The government medical college in Raigarh, named after state’s veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lakhiram Agrawal, was set up in 2013. But the college lacked faculties and other facilities. The medical council of India (MCI) had earlier expressed its displeasure over the dearth of resources in the medical college.