Number of new Covid cases down, recoveries surpass infections in Tamil Nadu

reported a slight dip, at 5,956, in the number of new cases during the last 24 hours. Another encouraging development is that the number of patients that recovered was higher than new infections. Of the total new cases, 1,150 are from Chennai.

Recoveries rose to 368,141 with 6,008 persons discharged today, according to the State Health Department.

The state reported 91 deaths taking the state's tally to 7,322 till now. Number of tests done stood at 75,100, taking the total to 48,13,147.

Total number of cases now stands at 428,041, with 368,141 patients discharged and 7,322 deaths. Meanwhile, the relaxation announced by Government will come into effect from tomorrow.

The state administration said there would be 'no complete lockdown' anywhere in TamilNadu September onwards.





Factories and IT companies can now operate with 100 per cent staff. Government offices to function with 100% staff from September 1; However, a Nodal Officer would be appointed to ensure safety norms.

State also open up religious places and public transportation, excluding train services. Metro rail services will start from September 7.

Intra-district bus services (both government and private) and Chennai metropolitan bus services to resume from September 1 by following Standard Operating Procedures.

No more Sunday lockdown in the State. Schools and colleges will remain closed. Shopping malls, show rooms and big formal stores can open with 100% staff; however, cinema halls cannot open.

The state also decided to allow resorts and hotels to open. Parks and playgrounds to open for physical exercise and sports training purposes. However, no audience was allowed.