Number of passengers flying in single day increases to over 178,000

The total number of passengers flying in a single day increased to 1,78,431 on October 11, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.
The Minister, in a tweet, said that airports across the country received a footfall of 3.56 lakh.
"Domestic Operations on 11th October 2020. 1,78,431 passengers on 1,515 flights. Total movements 3,024. Footfall at airports 3,56,127," Puri tweeted.
Puri had earlier said that around two lakh domestic air passengers will be flying every day by the end of October and added that the figure is expected to reach three lakhs between Diwali and the end of the year.
All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the further spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner.
