Occasion for amending Lokpal Act has not arisen: Govt informs Lok Sabha

The occasion for changes in the Lokpal Act, to confer the anti-corruption ombudsman with the powers to reconsider and review its orders, has not arisen, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
"Amendments to laws are considered as per necessity from time to time, if so required in public interest. The occasion for such an amendment has not arisen at this stage," Singh said in a written reply to a question whether the government aims to amend the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, to confer upon the Lokpal powers to reconsider and review its orders.
As per section 20(10) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, the website of the Lokpal shall, from time to time, display to the public, the status of number of complaints pending before it or disposed of by it, he said.
"Details of complaints are available on the website of the Lokpal," the minister said, when asked whether the Lokpal will make public the details of the prosecution in the corruption cases received by it in 2021.
To a separate question on the appointment of Director of Inquiry for conducting preliminary inquiry into graft complaints, Singh said, "As per the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, Director of Inquiry is to be appointed by the Lokpal".
