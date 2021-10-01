Important dates in October 2021: List of national, international days

-
Important days in October 2021: October, the tenth month of the calendar, holds some important national and international events including Gandhi Jayanti, United Nations Day, World Mental Health Day, International Day of Non-Violence, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, World Animal Welfare Day, and many more.
Fun fact: October, is the 10th month of the Gregorian calendar. Its name is derived from octo, Latin for “eight,” an indication of its position in the early Roman calendar. Caesar developed the precursor to the Gregorian calendar we use today.
This year, the month of October has been selected as 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month', an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.
There are several events, observances of national and international importance that fall in October. Let's have a look!
List of important days in October, 2021
October 1, 2021
World Vegetarian Day
World Vegetarian Day was founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) and in 1978 was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union. A vegetarian diet focuses on vegetables, seeds, legumes, fruits, nuts and grains. It also includes animal products such as eggs, dairy and honey. "For those new to vegetarianism, it serves as an enticement to give meatless fare a try (even for a day) and learn about its many benefits," according to the website of World Vegetarian Day.
The day aims to raise awareness about saving animals‚ lives and helping to preserve the Earth.
International Day of the Older Persons
International Day of the Older Persons is observed on October 1 every year to raise problems faced by elder persons and to promote the development of a society for all ages. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 14, 1990, and designated October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons.
International Coffee Day
International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1 every year to recognise millions of people across the world from farmers, roasters, coffee shop owners, etc. who do hard work to create and serve the coffee in the consumable form.
October 2, 2021
Gandhi Jayanti
Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat and is known as the Father of the Nation.
International Day of Non-Violence
International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2 to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi who had played an important role in India's Independence. On 15 June, 2007, General Assembly adopted a resolution of establishing the International Day of Non-Violence to spread the message of non-violence including education and public awareness.
October 3, 2021
German Unity Day
October 4, 2021
World Animal Welfare Day
October 5, 2021
World Teachers' Day
October 6, 2021
German-American Day
October 8, 2021
Indian Air Force Day
October 9, 2021
World Postal Day
October 10, 2021
World Mental Health Day
October 11, 2021
International Day of the Girl Child
October 13, 2021
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction
October 14, 2021
World Standards Day
October 15, 2021
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
Global Handwashing Day
World White Cane Day
World Students’ Day
October 16, 2021
World Food Day
World Spine Day
Boss Day
World Anaesthesia Day
October 17, 2021
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty
October 20, 2021
World Statistics Day
October 23, 2021
Mole Day
October 24, 2021
United Nations Day
World Development Information Day
October 30, 2021
World Thrift Day
October 31, 2021
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day
