Important dates in October 2021: List of national, international days

Important days in October 2021: October, the tenth month of the calendar, holds some important and international events including Gandhi Jayanti, United Nations Day, World Mental Health Day, International Day of Non-Violence, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, World Animal Welfare Day, and many more.

Fun fact: October, is the 10th month of the Gregorian calendar. Its name is derived from octo, Latin for “eight,” an indication of its position in the early Roman calendar. Caesar developed the precursor to the Gregorian calendar we use today.

This year, the month of October has been selected as 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month', an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.

There are several events, observances of and international importance that fall in October. Let's have a look!

List of important days in October, 2021

October 1, 2021

World Vegetarian Day

World Vegetarian Day was founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) and in 1978 was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union. A vegetarian diet focuses on vegetables, seeds, legumes, fruits, nuts and grains. It also includes animal products such as eggs, dairy and honey. "For those new to vegetarianism, it serves as an enticement to give meatless fare a try (even for a day) and learn about its many benefits," according to the website of World Vegetarian Day.

The day aims to raise awareness about saving animals‚ lives and helping to preserve the Earth.

International Day of the Older Persons

International Day of the Older Persons is observed on October 1 every year to raise problems faced by elder persons and to promote the development of a society for all ages. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 14, 1990, and designated October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons.

International Coffee Day

International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1 every year to recognise millions of people across the world from farmers, roasters, coffee shop owners, etc. who do hard work to create and serve the coffee in the consumable form.

October 2, 2021

Gandhi Jayanti

is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat and is known as the Father of the Nation.

International Day of Non-Violence

is observed on October 2 to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi who had played an important role in India's Independence. On 15 June, 2007, General Assembly adopted a resolution of establishing the to spread the message of non-violence including education and public awareness.

