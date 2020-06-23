Covid-19 Factoid: Odisha sees spike in cases; Gujarat has highest death rate

The global count of cases has now breached the 9-million mark, of more than one third are just in two countries: the US and Brazil. Globally, 471,176 people have lost their lives in the pandemic, while 4,855,150 people have managed to recover. Among closed cases, one out of every ten cases globally have resulted in a fatality.

In India, there are now over 400,000 confirmed cases of Of this number, 174,387 cases are still active, while 13,699 people have succumbed. More than 55 per cent of all confirmed cases have made successful recovery in the country.

Here are a few data points on the outbreak:

#1. In Pakistan and Bangladesh, almost 60 per cent cases still active

Among the worst-affected countries globally, Pakistan and Bangladesh have the highest percentage of active cases, followed by the top two countries by number of confirmed cases – the US and Brazil. India has managed to stay below the world average of 41.2 per cent by a very small margin. Among the better performers, there is Italy, Turkey, and Germany, which are some of the earliest epicentres of the pandemic.





#2. Gujarat has the highest death rate

In India, Gujarat has the highest death rate among all states, at 6.1 per cent and a death toll of 1,664. It is followed by Maharashtra, which has the highest death toll in the country with over 6,000 fatalities. All three states with over 1,000 fatalities – Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat – have a death rate higher than the national average of 3.2 per cent. They also feature among the top five states by number of confirmed cases.



#3. Odisha sees sudden spike, adds over 300 cases in a day

Odisha witnessed its highest ever single day spike on June 22, with over 300 cases registered in a single day. While there was no clear ascent on descent in the state’s daily new cases trajectory, the number had been under 200 a day until June 22. Odisha has 5,303 reported cases of coronavirus, of which just 1,419 are now active. 21 people have died in the state because of the virus.



