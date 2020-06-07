Of 9 Maharashtra MLCs elected, 8 have average assets worth Rs 28.9 cr

Elections to nine seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council were held in May. The elections were important for two reasons: One, they were held in the midst of a raging health crisis— Maharashtra is one of the COVID-19 pandemic’s worst victims; two, if the elections had not been held, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray might not have been able to hold on to his chief ministership.

All the candidates were elected by MLAs unopposed. Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the nine winners. Of ...