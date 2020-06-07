Ajit Jogi's death likely to change political contours in Chhattisgarh

It was Dhanteras in 2002, when the then chief minister, Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi, received the message that veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lakhiram Agrawal had fallen sick. Agrawal was in Bilaspur, about 120 km from Chhattisgarh’s capital, Raipur.

Jogi asked his officials to rush the state plane immediately to Bilaspur and airlift Agrawal to New Delhi. One of the most trusted bureaucrats in the chief minister’s office questioned the order, saying that as Agrawal had no official position, the chief minister was under no obligation to intervene. But it did ...