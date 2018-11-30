'Of Counsel': Arvind Subramanian on how RBI missed 'Draghi moment'

When I first took up the CEA’s job, I had the sense — which I articulated publicly two months into my tenure — that the corporate and banking sectors were both deeply stressed after the boom of the noughties. The problem turned out to be even more serious than I had originally understood, and my thinking on the strategy to address it evolved considerably.

For example, I was initially in favour of creating a bad bank like many countries had done to solve the TBS [twin balance sheet] problem. I still believe that a bad bank could have resolved the problem much more ...