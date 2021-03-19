Oil ministry wants Covid-19 vaccination for employees at forefront

-
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has recommended vaccinating frontline workers in the oil sector on priority against Covid-19.
According to officials in the know, the Oil Ministry has forwarded a request from oil companies and associations to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Employees at petrol pumps, LPG dealerships, and oil and gas exploration companies were working throughout the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.
The ministry said these frontline workers had braved the intense first wave of the pandemic and ensured uninterrupted fuel supplies to the country. But these have not been included in the priority list for vaccinations till now.
