Old border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the boil again

The old between and is on the boil again. is seeking the integration of 865 predominantly Marathi-speaking villages in the border districts of Belgaum, Karwar, Bidar and Gulbarga, and the six towns of Belgaum, Nippani, Khanapur, Karwar, Halyal and Bhalki. On the other hand, the government has opened a fresh flank by seeking 42 villages in the Jath taluka in Maharashtra’s Sangli and Kannada-speaking areas of Solapur