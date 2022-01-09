JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Delhi looking at minimum restrictions so that livelihoods are protected: CM
Business Standard

Omicron effect: IndiGo to cancel around 20 pc flights, waives change fees

IndiGo said it will cancel around 20% of its flights because of the surge in Covid cases driven by the Omicron variant and waive change fees till March 31 in response to customer needs

Topics
Coronavirus | IndiGo

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

IndiGo on Sunday said it will cancel around 20 per cent of its flights because of the surge in Covid cases driven by the Omicron variant and waive change fees till March 31 in response to customer needs.

Change fee is paid by a passenger to switch to a different flight date.

In a press release, the airline stated that owing to the increasing number of infections, a large number of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans.

"In response to customer needs, IndiGo is waiving change fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to January 31, for flights up to March 31, 2022," it mentioned.

The budget carrier said with reduced demand it will also selectively withdraw some flights from service.

"We anticipate that around 20 per cent of our current scheduled operations will be withdrawn from service."

"Where possible, cancellation of flights will be done at least 72 hours in advance and customers will be moved to the next available flight and will also be able to change their travel through the use of Plan B (section) on our website," it noted.

The airline encouraged the customers to digital channels since the call centres have been handling a large volume of calls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, January 09 2022. 17:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU