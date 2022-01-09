Omicron effect: IndiGo to cancel around 20 pc flights, waives change fees

-
ALSO READ
Analysts see up to 34% upside in IndiGo stock despite Covid-19 headwind
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
-
IndiGo on Sunday said it will cancel around 20 per cent of its flights because of the surge in Covid cases driven by the Omicron variant and waive change fees till March 31 in response to customer needs.
Change fee is paid by a passenger to switch to a different flight date.
In a press release, the airline stated that owing to the increasing number of infections, a large number of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans.
"In response to customer needs, IndiGo is waiving change fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to January 31, for flights up to March 31, 2022," it mentioned.
The budget carrier said with reduced demand it will also selectively withdraw some flights from service.
"We anticipate that around 20 per cent of our current scheduled operations will be withdrawn from service."
"Where possible, cancellation of flights will be done at least 72 hours in advance and customers will be moved to the next available flight and will also be able to change their travel through the use of Plan B (section) on our website," it noted.
The airline encouraged the customers to digital channels since the call centres have been handling a large volume of calls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU