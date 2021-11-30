Omicron scare: Pune postpones reopening of school till December 15

The reopening of for Standard 1 to 7 has been postponed till December 15 in view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread in parts of the world, according to the Municipal Corporation.

In an official order on Tuesday, the corporation informed that further decisions on the reopening of will be taken after reviewing the situation after December 15.

Earlier the state government had announced to reopen the from December 1, however, after Mumbai now becomes the second municipal corporation in the state to postpone the reopening of schools.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

