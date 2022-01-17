Omicron spread: Covid-19 cases skyrocket but fewer deaths this time round

While Omicron is spreading like wildfire across the world, and India is no exception, the wave it has triggered here so far appears milder in terms of fatality. While death-related data comes with a lag, a comparison with the previous waves shows that while cases have increased in almost a perpendicular graph, the number of deaths has not risen as drastically.

The fatality rate in Covid patients in India is currently around 1.3 per cent. Between December 30, 2021 and January 16, 2022, the total number of cases in India has grown by almost 7 per cent, while deaths have increased by ...