JUST IN
Priyanka Gandhi urges people to unitedly work for taking country forward
Bill Gates hails Modi for prioritising healthcare, digital transformation
Sundar Pichai wishes India on Independence Day with Google Doodle
Prepare for India's 100th Independence Day from today: Naveen Patnaik
Lumpy skin disease: CM Gehlot to hold meeting with public representatives
75th Independence Day - Twitterati Memes, Celebs and Social Reactions
I-Day celebrations held in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh amid tight security
India at 75: These pre-independence companies thrived in independent India
I-Day: Karnataka CM announces schemes on sanitation, nutrition, farm labour
Bengaluru: Tricolour hoisted at Chamarajpet Idgah amid tight security
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Free education, healthcare are not freebies: Arvind Kejriwal on I-Day
Delhi airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app for Android platform
Business Standard

On 76th Independence day, PM Modi seeks cooperative, competitive federalism

PM Modi said that while the Centre and the states may have different schemes, or a different style of working, dreams for a nation will still remain the same

Topics
Narendra Modi | Independence Day | Competitive federalism

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 76th Independence Day, said that the need of the hour is a spirit of healthy competition between state governments that will pave the way for India to reach new heights of development.

Referring to the concept of federalism, PM Modi said that while the Centre and the states may have different schemes, or a different style of working, dreams for a nation will still remain the same. He also applauded states for playing a significant role in taking towards the growth of India.

“There are many states of our country, who have played a great role in taking the country forward, and have done exemplary work in many fields. They give strength to our federalism. But today the need of the hour is that we need cooperative federalism as well as competitive federalism. We need competition for development,” Modi said while addressing the nation on independence day.

“Every state should feel that the state has gone ahead. The environment of competition is needed among all the units of our service government, among our states, which should try to take us to new heights of development,” he said.

This is not the first time that the prime minister stressed on forging a model of ‘competitive and cooperative’ federalism.

In fact, the government’s public policy think tank NITI Aayog, which was set up as an institution with the mandate of cooperative federalism, has played a significant role in promoting healthy competition among states and union territories to rank them on various parameters, including health, innovations, exports, among others.
Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 14:00 IST

`
.