One man's obsession has created Bengaluru's Museum of Indian Paper Money

A few years ago, Rezwan Razack, now joint managing director of the Bengaluru-based Prestige Group, found a currency note in his grandfather’s iron safe. Razack stared at it long and hard because, though it was a Reserve Bank of India note, a rubber stamp on it read, curiously enough, “Pakistan note, Payment refused”.

The idea of an Indian currency note from Pakistan fuelled a journey that has led to the opening of Rezwan Razack’s Museum of Indian Paper Money. The note Razack found recalls a post-Partition period when currency notes for Pakistan were temporarily ...