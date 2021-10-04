Online gaming firms are building sophisticated fraud detection mechanisms

The pandemic has been a shot in the arm for some industries, but it has been particularly advantageous for gaming, what with people having been forced to stay indoors and find ways and means of amusing themselves at home.

The Indian online gaming sector reached a value of $1.027 billion in 2020, a growth of over 17 per cent from $543 million in 2016, according to the EY-All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) report, Online gaming in India — The GST conundrum. By 2023, the sector is expected to reach a value of $2 billion, in terms of fees earned, while the number of online gamers ...