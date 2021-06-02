Only one strain of Covid-19 variant found in India of concern, says WHO

-
Only one strain of a Covid-19 variant first detected in India was now considered "of concern", World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic. The other two strains have been downgraded.
The B.1.617 variant--blamed for the surge in Covid-19 case in India--is divided into three lineages: B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3. The UN health agency last month declared the entire strain a "variant of concern", or VOC. On Tuesday, it said only one of the sub-lineages deserved that label.
"With updated information, B.1.617.2 remains a VOC and labeled variant Delta – we continue to observe significantly increased transmissibility and a growing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant," WHO said.
"Further studies into the impact of this variant remain a high priority for WHO".
B.1.617.1 has been reclassified to a Variant Of Interest (VOI) and labeled variant Kappa – while also demonstrating increased transmissibility (in specified locations), global prevalence appears to be declining.
The report stated that this variant will continue to be monitored and reassessed regularly.
B.1.617.3 is no longer classified as either a VOI or VOC – relatively few reports of this variant have been submitted to date.
Variants no longer classified as VOCs or VOIs will continue to be monitored as part of the overall evolution of SARS-CoV-2, and maybe reassessed pending new evidence indicating an increased public health risk, said WHO.
