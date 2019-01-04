Oorali Express: A bus that takes art, music and theatre to its audience

On January 18, 2019 an unusual bus will wend its way from Kochi to 10-15 of Kerala’s tiniest villages on its southern coastline. At each village, the Oorali Express will stop, metamorphose into a stage with lights and music, and be the setting for a theatre performance.

The shows will be put on for the fisher community of Kerala, many members of which risked their lives to rescue fellow citizens during the devastating floods of August 2018. After some two months on the road, the bus — the only moving art installation at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2018 — will perform ...