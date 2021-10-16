Opening of US borders will fuel travel demand, say travel companies

Travel companies expect a big rush to the US with the Biden administration withdrawing the ban on direct entry for fully vaccinated travelers.

The new rule will come into effect from November 8. It will benefit those holding long-term tourist, business, or work visas while new and extra flights by Air India and American Airlines are expected to provide better travel options. Visa appointments (for fresh applicants) are curtailed due to local Covid-19 measures and there is no clarity yet on their resumption.

“International travel will gain momentum as Covid-19 cases see a decline across the country and with the easing of travel norms by leading global destinations including the United States. Fares will be higher in the initial few days but we expect that it will be rationalised after a week or so,” said a spokesperson of Yatra.com

On Friday the White House announced the lifting of the restrictions for vaccinated travelers and that will make travel between the two countries easier. Those inoculated with an FDA or WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccine will be accepted. The US government will separately issue orders and guidance documents to implement the new travel policy.

Restrictions on non-US citizens were first imposed on air travelers from China in January 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and then extended to dozens of other countries. Travel restrictions for India came into effect from May 4 as the country came under the grip of the second wave of pandemic.

These restrictions meant that tourist or business visa holders had to spend fourteen days outside India in order to gain entry into the US. The restrictions did not apply to US citizens and permanent residents among others. Students whose classes began after August 1 have been allowed direct entry.

While traditionally November-December is a peak season for inbound travel to India from the US this year there could be a rush on the outbound flights too. Travel industry sources say many people who deferred trips to the US because of the restrictions could book flights.

“The US update on acceptance of fully vaccinated Indians without quarantine from November 8 is a welcome development for our business travelers and also families and leisure segments. Flight capacity is currently limited to flights under the bubble. Fares that are already over 60 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels may well see a surge,” said Indiver Rastogi, president and group head (global business travel), Thomas Cook India.

At present Air India and United operate non-stop flights to the US from Mumbai and Delhi. From November 3, Air India is increasing frequency on the Delhi-Chicago route from six to seven per week. American Airlines is launching new services between New York and Delhi from October 31 and between Seattle and Bengaluru from January 4.

“The US government decision to lift the travel restrictions is a positive development and now it must be followed up by increasing visa services in India. Visa appointments have been restricted due to local Covid-19 measures and staffing issues within the US department of state among others. This impacted applicants of tourist, business, and work visas. Many found it impossible to procure a new visa as no appointments were available,” said Poorvi Chothani, managing partner of LawQuest, an immigration law firm.

“New H1B visas have been issued to those who qualify under the Interest Exception policy. However, there are thousands of individuals who are approved and eligible to apply for H1B visas and have been unable to join their new jobs in the US. Enhanced visa services in India are crucial to enable people to travel to the US,” she added.