Opposition meet, Mamata's book launch, Farmers' protest: Today's top events

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events that will keep the country on its toes today.

1. Lok Sabha Elections: Opposition leaders to meet in Parliament today

Leaders of a number of Opposition parties will meet in Parliament today to chalk out a 'Common Minimum Programme' for fighting the general elections. The opposition leaders may also work out an electoral strategy to oust the BJP from power. According to sources, the opposition strategy on the Pulwana terror attack and Tuesday's air strike by Indian Air Force on Pakistan may also come up for discussion.

The decision to formulate a common minimum programme was mooted at the February 13 meeting of opposition leaders that included the Congress. Read on...

2. Farmers' march from Nashik to reach Mumbai today

Farmers protesting against the government are scheduled to reach Mumbai today, to press for demands like farm loan waiver, minimum support price, irrigation facilities and provision of to farmers. The farmers' march began from Nashik.

Accusing the BJP-led Central and Maharashtra governments of betraying farmers, the All India Kisan (AIKS) said it was opposed to the multi-billion dollar Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project which has seen several farmers along the proposed route approach court against land acquisition. Read more...

3. Pensioners body to hold protest in Delhi

All-India EPS-95 Pensioners Sangharsh Samiti will take out a march from the Jantar Mantar to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Delhi today for the minimum monthly of Rs 7,500 under the scheme.

"As per a Supreme Court order, EPS pensioners should be given a higher At present they are getting the pension in range of Rs 200 to Rs 2500 per month, which is meagre in view of rising inflation," the Sangharsh Samiti's Bhopal coordinator R A Dharkar stated.

He said the pension amount should be raised to minimum Rs 7,500 per month apart from the DA (Dearness Allowance). Click HERE to read more.

4. to launch her book

West Bengal Chief Minister will launch her book India in Distress in New Delhi today. Banerjee has so far published 87 books.

Among the seven books that Banerjee has penned this time, there are ones for children, of poems in Bengali, Urdu and English and a couple of books on politics - in Hindi and Bengali. Read on...

5. Civil aviation ministry to organise 'flying for all' conclave

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is organising a conclave in New Delhi today on the theme -- 'flying for all' -- where more than 200 delegates including industry leaders and regulators will deliberate on issues and opportunities in the sector.

"This Conclave (the Aviation Conclave 2019) is about the future of Indian aviation -- bringing together industry leaders, government and regulators for setting the tone and propelling us to realize our Vision-2040," Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said. Click HERE to read more.