OTP communication for payment transactions resumes, no complaints filed

Businesses resumed sending One Time Passwords (OTP) through text messages for payment transactions after a weeklong pause called after glitches.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had put on hold the implementation of its regulations to curb unsolicited commercial communication. The regulator gave banks and other service providers one week to adhere to the regulations after customers across the country failed to receive text messages and OTPs.

A senior executive of the Indian Banks’ Association said things resumed smoothly and the organisation’s members have not complained.

No bank faced any major issues, said a person aware of the matter from a payment gateway firm. Major private-sector lenders also said they are not experiencing any outages with respect to payments and the operations are running smoothly.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court has refused to stay the implementation of unsolicited commercial communication messages. Noida based telemarketing firm Shivtel Communications had filed a writ petition seeking a stay on scrubbing of commercial text messages by telecom companies.

The court took cognizance of Trai’s latest instructions to telecom companies and declined to stay the implementation. The matter will now be heard on May 11.

The regulations require companies to register templates of their commercial text messages and the process was put on hold for a week till Tuesday following customer complaints. Scrubbing refers to the verification process followed by telecom companies for sending commercial text messages to the customers.

On Tuesday, the telecom regulator has allowed telecom companies to resume scrubbing of messages and record details in case of anomalies such as mismatch of content id, template etc. However, messages will not be blocked and telecom companies are allowed to deliver them to recipients.

Details of all such anomalies will be shared twice weekly with the TRAI which will review the scrubbing process on March 23.