Over 1 mn RT-PCR tests for coronavirus detection conducted in India: ICMR

The number of RT-PCR test for detection of Covid-19 conducted in India crossed the one million mark, revealed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

"A total of 10,46,450 samples have been tested as on May 3, 2020, 9 AM IST," the ICMR report read.





ALSO READ: Non-stop, 1200 passengers: 10 things you should know about 'Shramik Train'

With 2,644 more Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected from in the country has reached 39,980 including 1,301 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Currently, there are 28,046 active cases while 10,633 Covid-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged.