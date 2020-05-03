Non-stop, 1200 passengers: 10 things you should know about 'Shramik Train'

The on Sunday issued guidelines regarding the operation of 'Shramik special trains', deployed to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, students, and other persons stranded at different places in the country amid lockdown to their respective destinations. Zonal Railways will run these trains as per the demand of state administration.

Apart from maintaining 90 per cent occupancy, the railways also said that local state government authority shall handover tickets of such trains to passengers cleared by them and collect the ticket fare and hand over the total amount to Railways.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

Here's all you need to know about the Shramik special train:

1. Each Shramik Special train shall be a non-stop train bound for a single destination

2. The train with full-length composition with social distancing can carry approximately 1200 passengers each

3. Trains should have at least 90 per cent occupancy to operate

4. The state government shall issue food packets and drinking water at the originating points

5.

Mandatory for all passengers to wear a face cover

6. For trains with a long journey beyond 12 hours, one meal will be provided by the railways

7. Local state government authorities will handover tickets to passengers and collect ticket fare and handover total amount to the Railways

8. The originating state will encourage all passengers to download and use the Aarogya Setu App

9. On arrival at their destination, the passengers will be received by state government authorities, who would make all arrangements for their screening quarantine, if necessary, and further travel

10. Railways reserves the right to discontinue Shramik Special train operations if safety, security, and hygiene protocols are flouted at any stage