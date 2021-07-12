Over 200 Indians stuck in Belgrade as Serbia imposes 7-day quarantine

-
When Nikhil Parashar left for Canada early on Sunday, he had no idea that he would be spending next 24 hours at the Belgrade airport.
A seven-day quarantine requirement by the Serbian government has put Parashar, a Delhi resident, and more than 200 other Indians in a fix.
The new rule came into effect Friday and Indian travellers were unaware about it till they landed in Belgrade.
Serbia has become a transit point for Indians heading to Canada and the US after the two countries banned direct entry. Canada requires passengers from India to take a RT-PCR test from a third country. Many students are taking the Serbia route to Canada, spending Rs 1.3l lakh to Rs 1.4 lakh on air tickets and for a two-day stay at least in Belgrade.
Parashar was due to fly to Montreal on Wednesday but is unsure when he will get the next flight. " The border guards refused entry. Many students don't have money to stay in Serbia for seven days and want to reach Canada. There are families with children who are stuck at the airport too. The Indian embassy is helping us," he said.
The Indian mission in Belgrade sprung into action after passengers tweeted for help.
Out of 205 stranded Indians at Belgrade airport, 120 are traveling today by Lufthansa. Indians travelling by other airlines will fly today or tomorrow. Emb officials are in touch with airport authorities/airlines to ensure dep of all Indians. @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia @MEAIndia— India in Serbia (@IndiaInSerbia) July 12, 2021
