JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh estimates damage worth $130 mn, 20 dead
Business Standard

Over 200 shanties gutted as fire breaks out in West Delhi slum area

No casualty, say Delhi police

Topics
Delhi fire

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Delhi fire
A fire broke out at the Chuna Bhatti slum area in Kirti Nagar

A fire broke out in a slum area in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar and over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze, officials said on Friday.

A call about the blaze at the China Bhati area behind Kirti Nagar police station was received around 11.20 pm Thursday, following which thirty fire tenders were rushed to the place, Delhi Fire Service officials told PTI.

The fire was brought under control by 2.55 am, they added

Over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze but no casualty was reported, the officials said.
First Published: Fri, May 22 2020. 11:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU