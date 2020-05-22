Over 200 shanties gutted as fire breaks out in West Delhi slum area

-
A fire broke out in a slum area in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar and over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze, officials said on Friday.
A call about the blaze at the China Bhati area behind Kirti Nagar police station was received around 11.20 pm Thursday, following which thirty fire tenders were rushed to the place, Delhi Fire Service officials told PTI.
Around 45 vehicles are engaged in the fire-fighting operation. There are no reports of any casualty till now. Fire is under control: Rajesh Panwar, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service https://t.co/3xhXuysMXa pic.twitter.com/6MNLNTeaGL— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020
The fire was brought under control by 2.55 am, they added
Over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze but no casualty was reported, the officials said.
