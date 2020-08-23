Over 35.2 mn samples collected for Covid-19 testing till August 22: ICMR

-
Over 35.2 million samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing in the country till August 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Sunday.
"The total number of samples tested up to 22nd August is 35,292,220 including 801,147 samples tested yesterday," ICMR tweeted.
India's Covid-19 cases tally crossed 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The Covid-19 tally in the country stands at 3,044,941 including 707,668 active cases, 2,280,567 cured/discharged/migrated patients, and 56,706 deaths.
As many as 912 deaths have also been reported in the country due to the infection during the last 24 hours.
