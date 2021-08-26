Over 600 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India, says govt

The cumulative number of Covid-19 doses administered in the country surpassed the 600-million mark on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. "Under PM @NarendraModi ji's #SabkoVaccine MuftVaccine initiative, India crossed the 60 crore mark. Congratulations everyone!" he tweeted.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 100 million. It then took 45 days to cross the 200-million mark and 29 more days to reach 300 million, the minister informed.

The country took 24 days to reach 400 million from 300 million and then 20 more days to cross 500 million vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark, Mandaviya said.