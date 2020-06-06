Over 90 held for planning to protest near Visakhapatnam's LG Polymers plant

Visakhapatnam police on Friday arrested over 90 people, including leaders and workers of Left parties who were going to at LG Polymers plant, the site of the gas leak incident on May 7 that killed 12 people.

"We arrested them as they hadn't taken permission for the A FIR filed against 96 people of Left parties", South ACP Swaroopa Rani said.

The arrests took place early morning at around 4:30 am. Those arrested were planning to hold a near LG Polymers India plant at R R Venkatapuram on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day.

"We wanted to stage a silent protest and just wanted to show the damage caused to the environment and loss of human life by the LG Polymers India plant, but the police arrested us at 4: 30 am and we were taken to police stations, " said CPI (M) leader Gangadhar.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Green Tribunal, while hearing the matter pertaining to the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident, directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary to identify and take appropriate actions against persons responsible for the failure of law in permitting the company to operate without statutory clearances.

Styrene gas which leaked from the gas plant of LG Polymers in R R Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on May 7, had claimed at least 12 lives and had left several people ill.