JUST IN
European cargo airline moves NCLT to acquire 3 Jet Airways aircraft
All is well, says Lt Gen C B Ponnappa on situation following Tawang clash
Parliamentary panel suggests changes to Competition (Amendment) Bill
PM Modi invites people to share inputs for 2022's last Mann Ki Baat
Organisations in India, APAC to face higher cyber threats in 2023: Report
SC grants anticipatory bail to Raj Kundra, others in pornography case
Delhi govt's reply on office infrastructure for prosecutors evasive: HC
Rajnath Singh holds high-level meet after India-China clash in Arunachal
More than 12 school children injured as bus falls in ditch in UP's Budaun
Indian Air Force patrols Arunachal skies to prevent violation by Chinese
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
SC judge recuses from hearing Bilkis Bano's plea against convicts' release
Business Standard

Over a billion unclaimed shares in IEPF, shows Lok Sabha data

Less than 2% of such shares with IEPF make their way back to investors, shows data before Lok Sabha

Topics
IEPF Authority | Lok Sabha | shares

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

IPO, shares, stocks, stakes, company, firms, market, issue
The definition of an unclaimed share was one on which the investor did not encash or otherwise claim a declared dividend for seven years.

The number of unclaimed shares in government custody has crossed over a billion, with new additions every year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IEPF Authority

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 19:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.