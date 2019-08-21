Former finance minister P Chidambaram arrested by CBI in INX Media case

-
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister, P Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday by the CBI for his involvment in the INX Media case.
A team of CBI officials descended on the residence of P Chidambaram, minutes after he reached there after a dramatic appearance at a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
The team of about 30 CBI sleuths accompanied by Delhi police officials reached the Jor Bagh residence of Chidambaram and knocked on the doors for a few minutes before scaling the boundary wall to enter the premises.
Chidambaram, wanted in a money laundering case, made a dramatic appearance at a press conference in the Congress headquarters on Wednesday evening, and asked probe agencies to "respect" the law and wait till Friday when the Supreme Court hears his bail plea.
Chidambaram put up a strong defence of himself and his family members, saying none of them has been accused of any offense by the probe agencies. "I am aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law," he said rejecting allegations that he was evading investigating agencies.
#WATCH P Chidambaram taken away in a car by CBI officials. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/nhE9WiY86C— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019
