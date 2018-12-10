Padma Shri historian and former Jamia VC, Mushirul Hasan passes away at 71

Professor Mushirul Hasan, a renowned historian and former vice-chancellor Jamia Millia of Islamia, passed away at the age of 71 early on Monday morning. Hasan was also formerly the director general of the Archives of India.

He also served as vice-chairman, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, president of the Indo-Iran Society of the Iran embassy and president of the Indian History Congress.

Hasan won a number of awards for his work, including the Padma Shri in 2007 and the Ordre des Palmes Académiques. He wrote extensively on Partition and the history of Islam in South Asia. The books he authored include India Partition: The Other Face of Freedom, When Stone Walls Cry, Partners in Freedom: Jamia Millia Islamia (co-authored with Rakshanda Jalil) and From Pluralism to Separatism: Qasbas in Colonial India.

In 2014, Hasan suffered a serious head injury in a car accident. He had also been on dialysis for a number of years.

In arrangement with TheWire.in