Pak agency targets Indian fishermen; New Delhi condemns 'deliberate' move

India on Monday strongly condemned an attack by Pakistan Agency on two Indian fishing boats off the coast of Gujarat and warned the neighbouring country to not repeat such "heinous" acts, official sources said.

They said the personnel from the Pakistani agency targeted Indian fishermen on board two Indian fishing boats, 'Omkar' and 'Mahasagar' on Sunday.





India issued a strong demarche to Pakistan over its "deliberate attack" and firing on Indian fisherman, the sources said.

One fisherman was injured in the attack, they said, adding India called upon Pakistani authorities to instruct its forces to desist from such heinous acts.

"India strongly condemned the deplorable and unprofessional act by Pakistan Agency of firing at Indian fishing vessel and causing body harm to Indian fishermen," a source said.



Pakistan summons India's Charge d'Affaires over 'ceasefire violations'

India's Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Pakistan's Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Monday.

According to a statement from the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahluwalia was summoned to register 'strong protest' over 'ceasefire violations' along the Line of Control in Dhudnial, Rakhchikri, Chirikot and Baroh Sectors on April 12.

The development comes after India issued a strong demarche to Pakistan for the killing of three Indian civilians, including a child, in unprovoked ceasefire violation on April 12.

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked artillery fire in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, targeting the civilian population especially in Gujjar villages, which resulted in the death of three civilians including a woman and a child.

On the same day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Poonch district, Army sources said. Pakistani forces also fired with small arms, mortars in areas along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch.