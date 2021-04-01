Pak cabinet rejects proposal to import cotton, sugar from India: Reports

-
ALSO READ
BS READS: India, Pakistan and the story of lost trading potential
From cotton to sugar imports, here's an overview of India-Pak trade ties
Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan move and India's response: Explained in pics
Armies of India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire on the Line of Control
Peace and Pakistan
-
Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan's federal cabinet rejected an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) proposal to import cotton and sugar from India, reported local media on Thursday. The rejection comes a day after the top economic body gave a go ahead to the import of cotton, cotton yarn and sugar from the neighbouring country.
A proposal of the ECC to import cotton yarn and sugar from India was rejected by the cabinet on Thursday, according to a news report by Pakistan's Geo News that quoted its sources.
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said on Twitter that only after the cabinet's approval will the decision be considered "approved by the government".
"Just for the record — All ECC decisions have to be approved by cabinet & only then they can be seen as 'approved by govt'! So today in the cabinet there will be a discussion on ECC decisions including trade with India and then the government decision will be taken! The media should be aware of this at least!" Mazari wrote in a tweet.
The U-turn comes a day after Finance Minister Hammad Azhar announced on Wednesday that Pakistan will buy sugar and cotton from India, lifting a ban on their import from the neighbouring country imposed in the wake of heightened tension over Kashmir in 2019.
The decision was taken at the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), which was chaired by Azhar.
Azhar said that the meeting discussed 21 items on the agenda, including import of cotton and sugar from India, which it allowed after detailed discussions.
The resumption of import of these goods would have led to partial revival of bilateral trade relations, which were suspended after the August 5, 2019 decision of India to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
The private sector was allowed to import 5 lakh tonnes of white sugar from India, he said.
He also said that the government had allowed sugar to be imported from other countries, however, the price of the commodity in other countries was also high.
"However, in our neighbouring country India, the price of sugar is quite cheap," he said, reported PTI on Wednesday.
He said the government estimated a difference of 15-20 per cent in sugar prices in India as compared to Pakistan.
Talking about the reason for allowing the import of cotton from India, Azhar said that there was a high demand for it because Pakistan's textile exports had increased but last year's cotton crop was not good.
Azhar also said that Pakistan will import cotton from India starting June this year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU