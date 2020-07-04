Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was shifted to a military hospital in Rawalpindi on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for the and went into self-isolation.

Qureshi on Friday announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a long list of Pakistani lawmakers who have contracted the deadly virus.

"I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," he said in a tweet.





Qureshi has been moved to Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi, the Geo News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Two weeks ago, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq had tested positive for the coronavirus, while a week earlier than that PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said she had tested positive.