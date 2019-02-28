JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC allows Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali group CMD, 2 directors
Business Standard

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says will release IAF Pilot as peace gesture

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the release of IAF pilot will be a "peace gesture"

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Pakistan on Thursday announced that it will release an Indian Air Force pilot who was captured on Wednesday after an aerial combat between the two countries’ fighter jets along the Line of Control.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the release of IAF pilot will be a "peace gesture".

The worst military standoff between the two rival neighbours began on Tuesday when India’s external affairs ministry said the country’s air force jets had launched airstrikes against terrorists inside Pakistan. The target was a camp run by Jaish-e-Mohammed which claimed responsibility for the February 14 suicide car bombing in Pulwama, Kashmir, which killed 40 members of India’s paramilitary CRPF.

On Wednesday, Pakistan claimed it had downed an Indian jet.
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements