Pakistan PM Imran Khan says will release IAF Pilot as peace gesture

on Thursday announced that it will release an pilot who was captured on Wednesday after an aerial combat between the two countries’ fighter jets along the Line of Control.

Prime Minister said that the release of will be a "peace gesture".

The worst military standoff between the two rival neighbours began on Tuesday when India’s external affairs ministry said the country’s air force jets had launched airstrikes against terrorists inside The target was a camp run by Jaish-e-Mohammed which claimed responsibility for the February 14 suicide car bombing in Pulwama, Kashmir, which killed 40 members of India’s paramilitary CRPF.

On Wednesday, Pakistan claimed it had downed an Indian jet.