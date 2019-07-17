Pak should continue with stay on executing Kulbhushan Jadhav, rules ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ on Wednesday said the stay on executing an Indian man on death row in Pakistan must continue, TV reports said.

Pakistan has said Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, a former Indian navy officer, was arrested in its restive southwestern province of Balochistan in March 2016 on charges of espionage.

Jadhav, 48, was then sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in 2017, sparking outrage in India.

India insists that Jadhav was not a spy and says he was kidnapped by Pakistan. New Delhi had asked the ICJ to order Islamabad to annul the sentence.