JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Corn import for chicken feed surges as more Indians start eating meat
Business Standard

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat, protests alleged ceasefire violations

On Sunday, firing in the Nezapir Sector, killed the woman in Mandhar village and injured three others

Press Trust India  |  Islamabad 

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Pallanwal sector, about 75 kilometers from Jammu
Representative image

Pakistan on Monday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian troops across the Line of Control which resulted in the death a woman.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, who is also the foreign ministry spokesman, summoned Gaurav Ahluwalia and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

On Sunday, firing in the Nezapir Sector, killed the woman in Mandhar village and injured three others. On the same day, another civilian was injured due to firing in the Kailer Sector along the LoC, it said.

Faisal said that the Indian forces along the LoC and the Working boundary are "continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons." "This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violation," it alleged.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the statement said.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.
First Published: Mon, July 29 2019. 16:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU