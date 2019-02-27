Pakistan's hamstrung economy can't weather a conflict with India

Pakistan’s difficult economic situation may weaken its ability to weather conflict during a time of escalated tensions. The country has been facing an ever-rising fiscal deficit, increasing debt and a hamstrung economy.

The Kargil conflict cost India Rs 15 crore a day, nearly 20 years ago, according to ‘Limited War: Revisiting Kargil in the Indo-Pak Conflict’ by D Suba Chandran, which looked at the conflict. India seemed in a better place to handle the financial strain of the conflict, which worked in its favour. The book quotes Jaswant Singh as saying that ...