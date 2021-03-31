PAN, Aadhaar linking deadline ends today, here's how to do it step-by-step

According to Section 139AA in the Act (2017), individuals have to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar numbers. The deadline is March 31, 2021. If they are not, PAN will be considered invalid to use.

Until 2017, could be e-filed without the PAN-Aadhaar link. Earlier, the deadline to link the both was August 31, 2017, and then kept getting postponed until the central government put a stop. Even though the I-T returns can be filed, the returns cannot be processed without the linkage.

This is the eighth time in a row that the government has extended the due date for the linking of Aadhaar and PAN. Earlier to this, the deadline was June 30, 2020. As there are many people who are struggling to rectify the detail mismatch in their Aadhaar and PAN, the government kept extending the dates.

Three ways to link Aadhaar and PAN:

1: Online linking without logging in to e-filing portal.

2: Online linking using the account.

3. Linking PAN-Aadhaar via SMS.

Linking without logging in to Income Tax e-filing portal

Step 1: Open www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on the "Link Aadhaar" tab.

Step 2: Enter your PAN, Aadhaar, and Name (as on Aadhaar). Submit the details and the linking will be confirmed after verification from UIDAI.

Online linking using Income Tax account

Step 1: Log in to your income tax e-filing portal using the User ID, password, and date of birth. If not registered yet, make the account first.



Step 2: As soon you login, a pop-up notification will alert you to link your PAN and Aadhaar. Click on it. If there is no notification, go to "Profile Settings" on the top bar and click on "Link Aadhaar".



Step 3: The details of your name and birth will already be there on the screen. Add your Aadhaar and captcha code and click on the "Link Aadhaar".



Step 4: A pop-up message will inform you that the Aadhaar number has been successfully linked to your PAN.

Linking PAN-Aadhaar via SMS

You can also link the numbers using SMS. Send SMS to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number in the following format:

UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><Space><10 digit PAN>

To check if PAN and Aadhaar are linked

Step 1: Go to www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus.

Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and click on "View Link Aadhaar Status". The status of the linking will be displayed on the next screen

Penalty if not linked

An individual will be levied Rs 1,000 as a fine if the Aadhaar and PAN are not linked post this date.

According to the Finance Bill 2021, a new section "234H" was inserted into the Income Tax Act which states that a person will be liable to pay a late fee for non-linking.