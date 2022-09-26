JUST IN
Centre asks States, UTs to conduct social audit for mid-day meal scheme
TN police continue action against PFI, SDPI cadres over petrol bomb attacks
Yamuna breaches warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise more in next 2 days
9 arrested after Kerala police bust rave party, seize drugs from Wayanad
Factory sold by gangster Vikas Dubey's wife sealed on court order in Kanpur
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet former PM Manmohan Singh on his 90th birthday
Activist Pandey, 3 others detained ahead of march in support of Bilkis Bano
Dengue cases on the rise in Lucknow with 12 positive reports in 48 hours
Data story: India records 4,129 new Covid cases; active tally at 43,415
UP govt takes cognizance as over 2 mn cattle affected by Lumpy Skin Disease
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Centre asks States, UTs to conduct social audit for mid-day meal scheme
Business Standard

Pan-India cyber thug racket duping via online shopping busted in Lucknow

A pan-India gang of cyber thugs that was involved in duping people on pretext of lucrative profits has been busted in Lucknow, police said.

Topics
Lucknow | Uttar Pradesh

IANS  |  Lucknow 

cybercrimes

A pan-India gang of cyber thugs that was involved in duping people on pretext of lucrative profits has been busted in Lucknow, police said.

According to the police, a scheme was launched by the accused in which they trapped a victim by luring him to purchase a product at a low cost from their website and then they asked him to sell it on the same platform.

"In the guise of a customer they used to purchase the product and provided a small profit to the prospective victim of fraud. This way they won their trust and made the victims invest much money in the business by purchasing goods," said Firoz Badar, a cyber cell official.

"After the deal was finalised, they asked the victim to transfer money in their bank account and later used to freeze his or her account at the website," he added.

The police said the accused were identified as Ayush Parashar and Shahrukh Khan, both from Thane; and Shubhankar of Vijay Nagar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.

They were all arrested from Thane.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lucknow

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 11:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU