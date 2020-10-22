Park Street icons in Kolkata innovate as pandemic offers food for thought

From the Metro exit if you stroll down Park Street, the original party hub of Kolkata, Trincas is one of the first places to greet you. For decades, this iconic stop has transported the Kolkata connoisseur to its glory days of live music and legendary singer Usha Uthup. Often one drops by just to pay obeisance to its past, get a beer and something to go with it.

But in this period of gloom for restaurants in the country, something has changed. The Park Street regular will notice this from the outside. The entrance, which long had an unassuming look stewed in nostalgia, now wears ...