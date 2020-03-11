- TMC gives notice in RS for 'immediate' discussion on Delhi violence
- Top events of the day: Delhi violence discussion in LS, UK budget, and more
- Top 10 business headlines: Rana Kapoor influenced loan decisions, says Gill
- Coronavirus outbreak: Govt suspends visas for three more countries
- Hackers using Coronavirus chaos to trick people into downloading malware
- Coronavirus cases in India cross 60; UNCTAD warns of global recession
- Delhi violence aftermath: Court sends Shahrukh to 14-day judicial custody
- $350-mn US Consulate office complex in Hyderabad to be ready next year
- Kerala on high alert over coronavirus, keeps schools and colleges shut
- Coronavirus: What Italy's complete lockdown means for its 60 million people
Parliament Session LIVE: Lok Sabha to debate Delhi riots, Shah to reply
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi will start a discussion on the 'recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi' in Lok Sabha today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Budget Session is set to resume on Wednesday after a Holi break. Both houses are expected to witness a stormy day with the Opposition likley to raise the issue of Delhi violence.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi will start a discussion on the 'recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi' in Lok Sabha today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reply on discussion over Delhi Violence in Lok Sabha around 5.30 pm today.
The Discussion and Voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for 2020-21 is likely to come up. Apart from this, several other Bills such as the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, and the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, are among other Bills are expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.
Parliament conducted little business before the break. The Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, was passed amid uproar from the Opposition.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More