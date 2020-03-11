JUST IN
Parliament Session LIVE: Lok Sabha to debate Delhi riots, Shah to reply

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi will start a discussion on the 'recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi' in Lok Sabha today

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Budget Session is set to resume on Wednesday after a Holi break. Both houses are expected to witness a stormy day with the Opposition likley to raise the issue of Delhi violence. 

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi will start a discussion on the 'recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi' in Lok Sabha today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reply on discussion over Delhi Violence in Lok Sabha around 5.30 pm today.


The Discussion and Voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for 2020-21 is likely to come up. Apart from this, several other Bills such as the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, and the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, are among other Bills are expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Parliament conducted little business before the break. The Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, was passed amid uproar from the Opposition. 

