Parliament LIVE: Govt to present report on action taken for coronavirus

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will present a report on how the government is tackling the coronavirus epidemic, when Parliament's Budget session resumes after the weekend.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will present the 13th report of the Business Advisory Committee, which has Congress leader of House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among its members.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to move the Direct Tax Vivad Se Viswas Bill, 2020 for passing and consideration. The Bill provides for resolution of disputed tax and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.
There general discussion on Budget 2020-2021 will continue.
