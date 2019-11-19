- Not just health, Delhi's air is also toxic for economy facing a slowdown
- Top trading ideas by CapitalVia: Buy JSW Steel, Max Financial Services
- MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a weak start for Sensex, Nifty
- MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a weak start for Sensex, Nifty
- Top 10 biz headlines: Telcos to hike tariffs, Budget 2020, and more
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Debate on economy, pollution likely
Parliament likely to debate economic slowdown, air pollution in vast parts of the country, the situation in Kashmir and other issues.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. Photo: ANI
Parliament’s Winter Session continues after the first sitting on Monday was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha to mark the 250th session of the House.
Modi praised the Nationalist Congress Party and the Biju Janata Dal for "wonderfully adhering” to Parliamentary norms. His praise for the NCP is significant as the party is negotiating with the Shiv Sena and the Congress to form a government in Maharashtra.
The government told Lok Sabha India did not face a 5 per cent GDP slump, arguing the country continues to be the fastest growing economy in the world.
Parliament will debate on the economy, air pollution in vast parts of the country, the situation in Kashmir and other issues.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh