Parliament LIVE updates: Cong to rake issues of electoral bonds, pollution

Parliament’s Winter Session continues. The Congress party has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha members to discuss Parliament strategy. The meeting will be presided by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairman Sonia Gandhi. Opposition, led by the Congress party wants to corner government on issues concerning public, economic slowdown, farmers' distress and unemployment. They are likely to raise the issue of pollution and air quality in the Capital region (NCR) again in the Lok Sabha today.

The Congress will also raise the electoral bonds issue.

The legislative business will include The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and seek amendment to the the Institute of Design Act, 2014, which has been passed by the Rajya Sabha, and would be taken up for consideration.