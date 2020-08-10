Parts of UP witness heavy rains, similar forecast for tomorrow: IMD

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department here said on Monday.

The chief amount of rainfall on Sunday was recorded in Nighashan (Lakhimpur Kheri) with 18 cm, Kayamganj in Farrukhabad with 11 cm, Shardanagar (Lakhimpur Kheri) and Muzaffarnagar with 10 cm each, Kaisherganj in Bahraich and Puranpur in Pilibhit with 7 cm each, Hathras (Mahamayanagar) and Badaun with 5 cm each, the department said.

Meerut recorded the state's highest temperature at 37 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over the state on Tuesday.

