Covid-19: BMC bans social gatherings, celebrations on New Year's Eve

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will not permit any celebration, gathering or party on New Year's Eve in any closed space or open area.
While the state government issued fresh set of rules on Friday evening restricting assembly of people in public areas, the Mumbai civic body has tightened the curbs further.
"No new year celebration programme/function/gathering/party/activity or happening in any closed or open space shall be allowed in municipal limits of Greater Mumbai," municipal commissioner I S Chahal said in his order.
Chahal said it is imperative not only to continue but also to tighten the measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus and to avoid any possible surge in Covid-19 cases during Christmas and New Year Eve celebrations.
He added that all other provisions mentioned in the state government rules issued on Friday will be strictly followed. As per new curbs introduced by Maharashtra government there will be a ban on assembly of people in groups of more than five from 9 pm to 6 am in all public places throughout the state.
Restaurants, cinema halls, theatres, gyms will continue to operate at 50 per cent capacity. As per the new rule upto 100 hundred guests will be allowed at weddings in enclosed spaces like banquet/marriage halls and upto 250 guests will be allowed at weddings in open spaces.
Similarly for for social, political or religious functions total number of attendees should not exceed hundred if held in enclosed space and 250 if held in open spaces.
