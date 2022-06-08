Passengers who don't wear masks on flights can be treated as 'unruly': DGCA

Civil aviation regulator on Wednesday said passsengers who do not wear masks on flight can be treated as 'unruly' and removed before departure. Also, permitted mask removal only under exceptional circumstances.

As part of strict compliance to be followed at airports and inside the aircraft, Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "Airline shall ensure that all passengers are wearing Face Mask properly and continue to wear the mask throughout the journey. The face masks can be removed under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only."

"In case, any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear mask or violates the "Covid Protocol for passengers" even after repeated warnings, during the course of the flight, such passenger may be treated as "Unruly Passenger"," said in its latest directives issued in line with Delhi High Court's June 3 order.

The airline shall ensure that passengers are sensitised on the precautionary measures to be taken by them through their websites, travel agents, call centers, display at airports, assistance booths at the airports, etc. The Airline shall make regular announcements for awareness among the passengers on the need to follow Covid appropriate behavior such as hand hygiene, wearing mask, etc. during travel, said DGCA.

"The airline shall make arrangement of extra face Mmsk and provide to the passengers, if required. The airline shall ensure that in case any passenger does not adhere to above instructions even after repeated warnings, he/she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," added the civil aviation regulator.

DGCA's latest order comes at a time when daily infections in India were recorded above 5,000 after 93 days taking the total tally of Covid cases to 43 million while the active cases rose to 28,857, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 5,233 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 524,715 with seven fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,881 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.67 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.12 per cent, according to the ministry.